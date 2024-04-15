Andhra Pradesh: A major fire accident was averted with the timely action taken by the Andhra Pradesh Fire Services department on Monday after gas leaked from a pipeline at Penumalli village in Eluru.



The swift action of the fire department officials in controlling the flames brought a major relief to villagers in Eluru and its surroundings.

After receiving a call from villagers, the Fire officials rushed a fire tender from Bantumilli to the spot to douse the flames. “Our prompt action and response to the call helped in extinguishing the flames quickly. Local villagers also assisted us in carrying out the fire-fighting operation,” said Eluru district fire officer Ch Ratna Babu.

At the same time, the fire officials brought the matter to the notice of engineers to address the issue. An expert engineers’ team came to the spot and rectified the problem.