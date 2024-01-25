Swiss Tourist Attacked by Hooligans at Yarada Beach, Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A tourist from Switzerland was attacked by unidentified hooligans on the beach of Yarada on Wednesday. According to the police, 24-year-old Noah Ellis from Switzerland reached Yarada in Visakhapatnam after surfing the internet for suitable places to hold Paragliding competitions.

Noah Ellis told the New Port Police that while he was exploring the places that are suitable for Paragliding competitions at Yarada Beach and capturing them on his mobile phone, some unknown hooligans approached him and demanded money. When he refused to give money, the miscreants attacked him and bit him on the shoulder, they even beat him and snatched away his mobile phone.

After a scuffle when hooligans ran away Noah Ellis approached the New Port Police and complained about his loss. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. New Port CI Naidu said, “A special team has been formed to track down the criminals.”