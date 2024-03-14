Sweet Hike for Honey Hunters

Visakhapatnam: The Girijana Cooperative Corporation (GCC), Visakhapatnam, has enhanced the procurement price of honey gathered by honey hunters from ₹200 to ₹250 per kilogramme, announced vice president and managing director of the corporation, G Suresh Kumar, on Wednesday.

GCC has instructed its purchasing staff to adhere strictly to FSSAI norms during procurement and plans to issue identity cards to honey-collecting tribes. “The money is directly deposited into the honey collectors’ accounts, and officials have been informed to spread awareness among the tribals about the price increase,” Suresh said.

Honey is abundantly produced in the state's divisions of Paderu, Chintapalli, Rampachodavaram, Tirupati, and Srisailam. GCC refines the collected honey at its facilities in Rajahmundry and Chittoor, preparing it for sale. The corporation distributes the honey within Andhra Pradesh and to other states through its distributor network and online.