Top
Home » Nation

Sweet Hike for Honey Hunters

Nation
DC Correspondent
13 March 2024 8:20 PM GMT
Sweet Hike for Honey Hunters
x
GCC has instructed its purchasing staff to adhere strictly to FSSAI norms during procurement and plans to issue identity cards to honey-collecting tribes. (Image: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: The Girijana Cooperative Corporation (GCC), Visakhapatnam, has enhanced the procurement price of honey gathered by honey hunters from ₹200 to ₹250 per kilogramme, announced vice president and managing director of the corporation, G Suresh Kumar, on Wednesday.

GCC has instructed its purchasing staff to adhere strictly to FSSAI norms during procurement and plans to issue identity cards to honey-collecting tribes. “The money is directly deposited into the honey collectors’ accounts, and officials have been informed to spread awareness among the tribals about the price increase,” Suresh said.

Honey is abundantly produced in the state's divisions of Paderu, Chintapalli, Rampachodavaram, Tirupati, and Srisailam. GCC refines the collected honey at its facilities in Rajahmundry and Chittoor, preparing it for sale. The corporation distributes the honey within Andhra Pradesh and to other states through its distributor network and online.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Girijana Cooperative Corporation Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh News Andhra Pradesh Special News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X