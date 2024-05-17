Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police, forensic experts reach CM Kejriwal's house

Top
PTI
17 May 2024
New Delhi: A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.The team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers. They are also accompanied by five forensic experts.

The officials reached there around 4.45 pm, with sources saying they may collect evidence and CCTV footage from the CM house where Maliwal was allegedly assaulted on Monday morning.
( Source : PTI )
