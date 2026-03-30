Suvendu Adhikari Files Nandigram Nomination, Predicts Decisive BJP Win in Bengal

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday filed his nomination for Nandigram constituency and expressed confidence that the party would register a decisive victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Adhikari submitted his papers before the sub-divisional officer (SDO) at Haldia in Purba Medinipur district in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Two other BJP candidates from the district also filed their nominations along with Adhikari.

"The demand for the BJP among voters is far greater this time," he said, sounding confident about the party's prospects.

"The BJP remains committed to bringing a clean, corruption-free, development-oriented and ethical government in West Bengal," Adhikari added.

Adhikari, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, asserted that he would win from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies.

The BJP has fielded him from the two seats in a high-profile electoral battle against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted in a pitched battle with Adhikari in her long-held bastion Bhabanipur, making it the state's most closely watched Assembly seat.

Adhikari had defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly elections by a narrow margin, making the constituency one of the most politically significant battlegrounds in the state.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.