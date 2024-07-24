Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Trinamul MLA of Heckling him in Assembly

Kolkata: West Bengal leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused Purbasthali Trinamul Congress MLA Tapan Chatterjee of trying to heckle him at the Assembly on Wednesday. The Nandigram BJP MLA also made clear that Assembly Speaker speaker Biman Banerjee would be responsible if anything happens with the BJP members in the House.

Trouble broke out when Mr Chatterjee had confronted Mr Adhikari, while staging a walkout from the House with other BJP MLAs after their demand for a discussion on the violence against women was rejected, for questioning his daughter's educational qualification during a visit earlier to his constituency.



Venting his anger, Mr Chatterjee was heard asking Mr Adhikari aloud why he had spread lies about his daughter's educational qualification that she was merely a Madhyamik pass-out contrary to her master's degree. Mr Adhikari was seen asking his aides to record Mr Chatterjee’s outburst.



Mr Adhikari later alleged, “I came under attack in the House. Mr Chatterjee tried to assault me physically at the lobby of the House. This was the second time. Earlier he made an attempt inside the House. Many of our party MLAs witnessed this.”



He claimed, “We get central forces' security cover. But our security personnel have been ordered to stay outside the Assembly. The Speaker will remain responsible if this happens with other members of our party again.” Mr Chatterjee however said, “Where is the video of me attacking Mr Adhikari? Show me. I only protested his lies and called him a liar.”

