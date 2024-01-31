SUV Hits 2 Bikers At Cable Bridge, Flees

Hyderabad: In a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday evening, two bikers sustained injuries after being struck by a black Fortunner car at the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge.

Madhapur police reported that the collision occurred at 5.30 pm when the car driver recklessly collided with two bikes and hastily fled to Jubilee Hills.

The victims, travelling on separate bikes, were rushed to Medicover Hospital, where they are receiving outpatient treatment, police said. Despite attempts by other commuters to pursue the car, it managed to escape. While one victim suffered minor injuries, the other, with critical bleeding injuries, has been admitted to a private hospital. Authorities assure that both victims are now in stable condition, according to G. Mallesh, Madhapur police inspector.

A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving. Special police teams are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the crime scene in an effort to identify the driver using the vehicle number, stated Inspector Mallesh.