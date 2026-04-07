SUV Breaches Delhi Assembly, Hits Speaker’s Car

New Delhi: A security breach was reported at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday after an SUV forced entry into the premises and rammed into the vehicle of Speaker Vijender Gupta.

Police said the vehicle, driven by a masked man, entered through Gate No. 2 around 2 pm, broke past barriers and proceeded towards the Speaker’s office, where a bouquet was placed before the driver fled.

At the time of the incident, the Speaker was inside his chamber. Officials said the accused also attempted to run over security personnel during the intrusion.

According to police, the white vehicle bearing a UP-26 (Pilibhit) registration number approached from the Delhi University side at high speed and breached the gate, where security deployment was limited.

The accused has been identified as Sarabjit Singh, 37, a resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Senior officers, including Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and Special Commissioner (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav, visited the spot and supervised the probe.

Three persons have been detained and are being questioned. Police said Singh had travelled from Pilibhit and was not staying in Delhi.

Bomb disposal and dog squads carried out searches of the premises, and forensic teams examined the bouquet. No explosives were found.

The vehicle was intercepted near Roop Nagar around 4.15 pm after alerts were issued across the city and neighbouring states.

Police have registered a case at Civil Lines police station under sections related to attempt to murder, criminal trespass and damage to public property. The motive is under investigation.