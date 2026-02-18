Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's Wife Show-Caused for Filling Govt Water Body in Rejinagar

Berhampore : After seizure of Humayun Kabir, s daughter properties now Murshidabad district land and land reform department issued show cause notice against Meera Sultana, the wife of the suspended TMC Bharatpur MLA and founder chairman of Janata Unnayan party Humayun Kabir on Wednesday. Sources said that Murshidabad district land and land reforms office issued show cause notice on Meera Sultana as she forcibly filled one government controlled water lagoon illegally and converted the land and built a house over about one bigha property at Manikyahar village in Rejinagar assembly area in Murshidabad. The land reform department issued show cause notice and wanted her reply within seven days, if government not satisfied her answer that house might be seized. However Humayun Kabir challenged that it is nothing but revenge at all, as they failed to combat him politically.