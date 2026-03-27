Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir To Resign; New Party AJUP Allies With AIMIM For 182 Bengal Seats

Berhampore : Suspended Bharatpur TMC mla Humayun Kabir declared that he will resign from TMC mla on march 30. While addressing a press conference on Friday Humayun Kabir said " TMC suspended me on December 4 and I founded Amm janata Unnayan party on December 22, I will submit my new political party AJUP nomination paper on Wednesday as I am no longer TMC mla.on April 1 along with AIMIM leader Asauddin Owaisi will present my press conference along with followed by a mass rally. " It may be mentioned that Humayun Kabir, s AJUP and AIMIM alliance will fight in 182 seats the ensuing West Bengal assembly election". our target is to oust corrupt Trinamul congress and BJP from attempting capture power and our alliance will be balancing factor after election " claimed Humayun Kabir.