Suryapet District Fisheries Officer in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Suryapet District Fisheries Officer Rupender Singh was caught red-handed by ACB while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 on Friday.



Saragandla Kotaiah, Fisherman-cum-President of Fishermen's Co-Operative Society, Suryapet, approached ACB officials when the officer demanded a bribe to do an official favour of issuing fishing rights document to their society for fishing. The officials laid a trap and caught him.

