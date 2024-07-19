Top
Suryapet District Fisheries Officer in ACB Net

DC Online team
19 July 2024 10:37 AM GMT
Suryapet District Fisheries Officer Rupender Singh was caught red-handed by ACB while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 on Friday.

Saragandla Kotaiah, Fisherman-cum-President of Fishermen's Co-Operative Society, Suryapet, approached ACB officials when the officer demanded a bribe to do an official favour of issuing fishing rights document to their society for fishing. The officials laid a trap and caught him.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
