Suryakiran Aerobatic Team: Showcasing India's Aerial Precision and Pride

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, better known as the “Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force,” is renowned for its precision, skill, and teamwork. This elite team, flying the striking red-and-white Hawk Mk-132 jets, will showcase a series of jaw-dropping maneuvers.

From the graceful loop and the thrilling barrel roll to the gravity-defying inverted flying and the crowd-favorite DNA maneuver, every performance is a testament to the pilots’ unmatched expertise and coordination.

What makes the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team truly special is its role in inspiring the youth of the country to aspire to careers in the Defence Forces. Through their breathtaking performances, the team leaves a lasting impression wherever they fly, waving the Tiranga with pride across the horizon. Their displays evoke a deep sense of patriotism and symbolize excellence and discipline in service of the nation.

SKAT was established in the year 1996. The team holds the coveted title of being the only nine-aircraft aerobatic team in Asia, and is one of the elite few aerobatic teams in the world. This exceptional team has performed over 700 displays across India, while also representing the professionalism of the IAF at international air shows in countries such as China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE.

Suryakiran team consists of 9 Hawk Mk 132 aircraft license manufactured in India by HAL flying in extremely close proximity at a distance of less than 5 metres. There are 14 pilots in the team. The team leader is a Su-30 MKI pilot Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi. The Deputy Leader is Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik.

Other pilots include Wing Commander Jasdeep Singh, Squadron Leader Sanjesh Singh, Squadron Leader Rahul Singh, Wing Commander Ankit Vashisth, Squadron Leader Vishnu, Squadron Leader Diwakar Sharma, Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, Squadron Leader Edward Prince, Squadron Leader Lalit Verma, Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla, Wing Commander Tejeshwar Singh. Their technical team is led by Wing Commander Abhimanyu Tyagi, Wing Coordinator Sandeep Dhayal and Flight Lieutenant Manil Sharma.

Wings India 202 Flying Display Schedule Announced Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Begins Rehearsals. (Photo by arrangement)

The team’s commentator and administrator is Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu. All members live by the team’s motto "Sadaiva Sarvottam" meaning Always the Best! SKAT embodies the spirit of excellence. The pilots undergo intensive training to master complex aerobatic manoeuvres, with their expertise and flawless coordination forming the foundation of the close formation flying.

Recently, the Suryakiran Team’s Hawk Mk 132 aircraft have undergone a significant indigenous modification i.e the integration of smoke pods capable of producing colored smoke. This advancement was developed within India at Indian Air Force’s Base Repair Depot, Nashik and allows the team to display the colors of the national flag—saffron, white, and green—across the sky during their aerial performances.

This enhancement not only adds visual impact to the displays but also serves as a powerful symbol of national pride, celebrating India’s achievements in aerospace engineering and innovation.