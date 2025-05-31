Border Security Infrastructure Gets Comprehensive Upgrade

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, the Union home ministry has approved a comprehensive upgrade of border infrastructure along the India-Pakistan frontier to strengthen security and surveillance in vulnerable sectors.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed pending border projects with senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials. According to ministry sources, the planned enhancements include a new, high-quality modular fencing system at identified weak points along the Pakistan boundary in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir. Two models of electronic surveillance systems - featuring night-vision cameras and motion sensors - have been developed specifically for these vulnerable patches to prevent infiltration.

To identify and dismantle cross-border tunnels used by terrorists, the BSF will install advanced tunnel-detection systems along the International Border (IB). Existing high-mast lights in the Punjab and Rajasthan sectors will be replaced with high-intensity LED fixtures, improving visibility for BSF personnel on watchtowers and helping to curb infiltration and narcotics smuggling.

Priority will be given to upgrading roads and bridges leading up to Border Out Posts (BOPs), facilitating rapid troop movement and logistical support in remote border areas.

Permanent drinking-water facilities - such as borewells and storage tanks - will replace tanker-based water delivery at frontline posts to ensure uninterrupted supply for jawans.

Existing BOPs and bunkers will be retrofitted or replaced with bullet- and mortar-resistant structures, reducing casualties during cross-border firing incidents.

Advanced laser-based anti-drone technology, capable of neutralizing hostile unmanned aerial vehicles, will be installed at key border locations to counter potential aerial threats from across the frontier.

Following a recent hydrological and reconnaissance survey, the ministry plans to extend "smart" fencing - equipped with sensors - along vulnerable riverine stretches of the IB, where traditional fencing is prone to damage during seasonal floods.