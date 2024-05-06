Belagavi: AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala blamed Narendra Modi and JD(S) leaders for protecting a 'mass rapist.' During a press conference, Surjewala posed ten questions to the Prime Minister on the issue related to Prajwal Revanna.

"Why did the Prime Minister and BJP leaders ally with the Janata Dal (Secular) despite being aware of serious allegations against their candidate? When Modi and Shah received a letter from a BJP leader raising concerns, why did they proceed with the alliance and why was Prajwal made a candidate?" Surjewala questioned.

He further questioned Modi's public endorsement of Prajwal Revanna during an event in Hassan, despite being aware of the allegations against him. "Why did Modi openly support Prajwal, stating his victory would strengthen him while remaining silent on the accusations?" Surjewala queried.

Surjewala also raised concerns about the Central government's awareness of Prajwal's alleged attempt to flee the country.

"Despite requests from the SIT to the CBI and the Modi government for Prajwal's return, why have they not taken action? CM Siddaramaiah also urged the PM to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport, but why hasn't this been done? Our SIT wanted the CBI to take measures to issue a blue corner notice to Prajwal. Why hasn't Modi acted upon it? Whose responsibility is it to bring back someone fleeing the country?" Surjewala demanded answers.

Accusing the BJP of attempting to alter the constitution, Surjewala cited remarks from several BJP candidates and leaders.

"I challenge Modi through the media to withdraw the candidature of those advocating constitutional changes and expel Anant Kumar Hegde," he asserted.

Surjewala further elaborated on various BJP initiatives aimed at undermining the constitution and eliminating reservations.