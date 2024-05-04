Surge Swell: Coastal States on Orange Alert

Hyderabad: The swell surge that began in the Atlantic Ocean has begun ‘interacting’ with the Indian coast and the swell is expected to move northward for another 24 hours or so, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (Incois) said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal on the eastern coast, and Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat on the west coast - were placed on an orange alert till the end of May 5 in view of the swell surge.



Fishermen and coastal population were asked to be on the alert from Saturday evening to around Sunday midnight and be watchful for possible intermittent surging of waves in the nearshore/beach region, particularly in the low-lying areas and during high tide and spring tide phases. Incois said small boats and vessels may ply nearshore but with due caution.



The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as the Lakshadweep archipelago in southern Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, have already experienced the surge swell.