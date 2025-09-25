Surekha Yadav, Asia’s First Woman Train Driver, to Retire After 36 Years

Asia’s first woman train driver, Surekha Yadav, will retire on September 30, bringing to an end a remarkable 36-year career with Central Railway that broke barriers and inspired thousands of women across the country.

Yadav, who defied stereotypes to operate everything from goods trains to suburban locals and Rajdhani Expresses, was felicitated by her colleagues, including train drivers, staff, and family members, at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as she arrived in the Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express.

Congratulatory messages poured in from across the country, including from Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who hailed her as a pioneer. “Congratulations on being a pioneer, Surekha ji. And my best wishes upon your retirement after such a long career of serving the people,” Mahindra posted on X.

A diploma holder in electrical engineering from Satara, Maharashtra, Yadav joined Central Railway in 1989 after clearing the assistant loco pilot exam. She began by piloting goods trains, later moving on to passenger services and Mumbai’s suburban locals. Over the years, she has operated prestigious trains such as the Deccan Queen and Rajdhani Express, often navigating tough terrains like the Bhor Ghat.

“Passion for the job kept me going,” Yadav said, reflecting on her journey. She credited the support of her parents and husband for standing by her decision to pursue a career in what was then a male-dominated profession.

Yadav also acknowledged the challenges of her job — long hours, night duties, and the lack of basic facilities like washrooms in locomotives. “Working as a loco pilot is not a regular or easy job. It involves working under difficult conditions, and a single mistake could lead to a major railway accident,” she said.

Her pioneering journey has paved the way for the 2,037 women who now serve as loco pilots in Indian Railways. Living in Thane with her retired husband and two children, Yadav says she hopes more women will take up the challenge, while also cautioning them about the demands of the role.

With her retirement, Indian Railways bids farewell to a trailblazer who turned determination into history and left a legacy on the tracks for generations to follow.