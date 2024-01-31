Surekha Wants State to Pitch for Ramsar Site Status for Wetlands

Hyderabad: Telangana, home to numerous wetlands of significant importance for wildlife and the environment, is gearing up to identify and propose three to four such sites for recognition under the Ramsar Convention.

Forests and environment Minister Konda Surekha, in a directive issued on Wednesday, instructed officials to establish an interdepartmental committee tasked with assessing all wetlands in the state. The committee will shortlist sites eligible for seeking the coveted status of 'wetlands of international importance' under the Ramsar treaty of 1971, which came into effect in 1975.Expressing dismay over the lack of action by the previous state government in identifying such wetlands in Telangana, minister Surekha noted, "It is unfortunate that the previous state government did not take any steps to identify such wetlands in Telangana, though there are 75 such Ramsar sites in India."Surekha chaired a review meeting attended by top officials from the forest, revenue, and tourism departments, among others, to assess the status of wetlands in Telangana. Emphasising the critical role wetlands play as biodiversity hotspots, she stressed the urgent need to compile a list of all wetlands in the state, regardless of size, and develop action plans for their protection.To streamline the process, Surekha directed each department connected with land use and wetlands to appoint a nodal officer, accompanied by experts in the field, and form a committee dedicated to this purpose.