Surekha Calls For Accountability Of Every Rupee That Is Donated

Hyderabad: Forest minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday called for accountability of every penny that comes from the people and employees and how they have been spent.

In a meeting held to review usage of funds allocated for increasing greenery, she said, “In the backdrop of ever increasing environmental changes, which are posing new challenges, the quest to increase greenery should be a continuous exercise. People should be informed in a transparent manner on the expenditure incurred on works and the same must be put in public domain.”

She sought information on the nurseries and the works being done from the forest and environment secretary Vani Prasad.

“Planting of tamarind and neem trees should be taken up along the highways,” she said.

A release from the ministry said that the minister had started the service of offering jaggery to the deities Sammakka and Sarakka from her office.

She said, “Devotees who cannot attend physically for various reasons should use this option.”

The service has been made available through Mee Seva, T APP folio and the postal department. Around 5,000 Mee seva centres and 1.5 lakh postal centres across the country, of which around 6,000 are in Telangana, will provide the service.

Those who want to purchase ‘prasadam’ from the Sammakka and Sarakka temple can do so by paying through any of these facilities.

The meeting was attended by PCCF Suvarna, among others.