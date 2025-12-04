Surat Vlogger Killed in High-Speed Crash

An 18-year-old youth died after his motorcycle rammed a road divider on a flyover in Surat on Sunday, police said. The deceased, identified as Prince Patel, was a vlogger who posted videos under the name PKR Blogger and was said to be fond of his KTM Duke motorcycle.

Police said the impact of the collision was severe, resulting in fatal injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed that Prince was descending the Breadliner Circle flyover at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider. Passersby alerted authorities and a police team reached the spot. Prince was declared dead at the scene and his body was shifted to New Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Inspector B. R. Rabari said CCTV footage showed Prince was speeding and not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. “We have registered a case for rash driving, driving without a licence, and not wearing a helmet,” he said.

Police have since deployed teams near the flyover to check two-wheeler riders violating helmet rules.

Prince, a resident of Suman Malhar Awas (EWS quarters) in Vesu, worked as a delivery staffer at an electrical shop. He reportedly bought the second-hand KTM Duke five months ago using his savings. Police said he was the sole breadwinner of the family; his father had passed away a few years earlier.