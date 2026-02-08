Surajkund Mela: Cop Dies Saving Others in Tsunami Swing Collapse

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere turned into a nightmare at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, Haryana, after a giant amusement ride known as the "Tsunami Swing" collapsed, killing a police officer and injuring 13 others.

The deceased has been identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was on security duty at the venue. According to reports, the massive swing suddenly broke while carrying visitors. Inspector Prasad, displaying immense bravery, rushed to rescue the victims as the structure was coming apart. In the process, he sustained critical injuries. Although he was immediately rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Tragically, Inspector Prasad was set to retire in just one month.

The horrific accident caused panic among the visitors at the exhibition.

This was the second mishap at the fair on the same day. Just an hour prior to the swing collapse, an entrance gate at the venue crashed, injuring two people, including a child.

The Surajkund Mela is currently ongoing and is scheduled from January 31 to February 15. Authorities are investigating the safety measures at the fair following these consecutive accidents.