Only Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists Eligible for SC Status; Conversion Ends Rights: SC

Anand alleged that he faced caste discrimination and abuse from one Akkala Ramireddy and others. He filed a complaint against them under the SC/ST Act and the police lodged a first information report (FIR) based on the same.

Ramireddy then approached the High Court to quash the case.

Justice N Harinath quashed the FIR on the ground that Anand had lost his SC status upon conversion to Christianity and, therefore, cannot claim protection under SC/ST Act.

The Court also held that Anand holding an SC certificate will not help his case since conversion to Christianity, where caste distinctions do not exist, nullifies SC status.

Anand then approached the Supreme Court in appeal.