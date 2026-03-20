Supreme Court Rejects Petition for Action Against Brahmin Hate Speech

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea which sought recognition of hate speech targeting the Brahmin community as a punishable offence, describing the tendency as "Brahmophobia."

A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, which was initially inclined to dismiss the plea argued by one Mahalingam Balaji, said there should not be any hate speech against any community.

Justice Nagarathna said, "We don't want hate speech against any community in the country. It depends on education, intellectual development, tolerance, and patience. Once everyone follows the fraternity, automatically there will be no hate speech."

The petitioner in-person sought permission to withdraw the plea, which the court allowed.

"The petitioner, who has appeared in person, has sought permission to withdraw this petition. His submission is placed on record. The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn," the bench said.

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna questioned why a particular community should seek protection against hate speech against themselves only and not for others.

The judge said no one should indulge in hate speech and the petitioner can take up the specific instances before the appropriate forums, but not the judiciary.

When Balaji said the judiciary was also being targeted on social media, the bench said it was not concerned about false attacks on the judiciary.

Balaji in his plea sought directions to the Centre and state governments to recognise hate speech targeting the Brahmin community as a punishable form of caste-based discrimination, and to take prompt legal action against such instances.

The petitioner also sought a detailed probe by investigation agencies into alleged "coordinated domestic or foreign campaigns" aimed at inciting caste conflict by promoting targeted hatred against the Brahmin community.

He also sought directions to the Centre to constitute a high-level truth and justice commission to "investigate and acknowledge the 1948 Maharashtra Brahmin Genocide and the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit Genocide; and recommend measures for rehabilitative, economic, and educational support to survivors and their descendants".

Balaji also sought directions to disqualify any public servant or constitutional office holder found indulging in caste-based hate speech against Brahmins.