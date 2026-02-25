Supreme Court Clears Class X Admit Card As West Bengal SIR ID

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that Madhyamik (Class X) admit cards, when accompanied by a pass certificate, may be submitted as supplementary documents for identity verification in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi passed the order after senior advocate D.S. Naidu mentioned the matter, expressing concern whether admit cards could be treated as standalone identity documents.

The court clarified that the admit card would not be a standalone document but only a supplementary one.

“All documents mentioned in para 3(iii) of order dated February 24, 2026, which are not uploaded so far and received before February 15, shall be submitted by the Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to the presiding judicial officers by tomorrow 5 pm. Similarly, para 3(iii)(c) is clarified to the effect that Madhyamik (Class 10) admit cards may be submitted along with a pass certificate for the purpose of birth certificate and purposes of parentage,” the court ordered.

On Tuesday, the apex court permitted deployment of West Bengal civil judges, in addition to 250 district judges, and requisitioning of judicial officers from Jharkhand and Odisha to process nearly 80 lakh claims and objections arising from the SIR exercise.

The court took note of a February 22 communication from Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul stating that even with 250 district judges, it would take around 80 days to dispose of the claims and objections relating to voters placed under “logical discrepancy” and “unmapped” categories.

Logical discrepancies include a mismatch of the parent’s name and cases where the age gap between a voter and the parent is less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

The Bench observed that even if each judicial officer disposes of 250 cases per day, the exercise would require around 80 days, while the deadline for completion of the West Bengal SIR is February 28.