Supreme Court Bench Rises Without Giving Orders On Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea

Supreme Court bench hearing the interim bail plea of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rose without pronouncing order on grant of interim bail to him.

Earlier during the hearing Supreme Court told Kejriwal's lawyer that if it grants interim bail to Kejriwal, he should not be performing official duties as it would lead to a conflict. The SC doesn't want interference in the working of the government.

During the course of hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal assured the apex court that he will not perform his official duties but then the LG should also not reject decisions on the grounds that files are not signed by him.



