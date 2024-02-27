Supporters Shout Jai Pakistan Slogan Inside Vidhana Soudha

Syed Naseer Hussain is a close aide of president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to eyewitness accounts, the slogans came from persons gathered around Syed Naseer Hussain in retaliation to the slogans of supporters of BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayana Bhandage shouted slogans. The supporters of Syed Naseer Hussain lifted him in jubilation and garlanded him by the time some of his supporters shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan.

When reporters drew the attention of Syed Naseer Hussain to slogans raised by his supporters in favour of Pakistan during his victory celebration, Hussain fumed at being questioned over raising slogans in favour of Pakistan and drove the reporters away. “Hey, Go away,” was his reaction to the query posed by the reporters. Again, he was intercepted by reporters in Vidhana Soudha, Hussain said “Go and catch them. Why do you ask me?”

BJP MLA and former minister Sunil Kumar said that Congress party should take responsibility over slogan shouting in favour of Pakistan.





