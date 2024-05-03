Support for Congress Swells Day After Day: Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: Danam Nagender, Congress candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, said that people's support for the party in the constituency was swelling the day and expressed confidence that the Congress would regain the seat after a gap of 10 years.

Nagender pointed out that the Congress last won Secunderabad seat in 2004 and 2009, when the Congress-led UPA government came to power at the Centre. This 'sentiment' will be repeated this time and Congress will wrest the Secunderabad seat and return to power at the Centre, Nagender said.

He undertook an election campaign in Filmnagar in Jubilee Hills division of Khairatabad Assembly segment on Thursday. Local leaders Mamidi Narsing Rao, Katuri Ramesh besides women leaders participated in campaigning.

They interacted with people and explained about the successful implementation of five out of the Six Guarantees promised by the Congress during the Assembly polls within 100 days of coming to power. They also explained about Congress national manifesto of 'Paanch Nyay, Pachees Guarantee' which promised welfare schemes to all sections if voted to power at the Centre.

Nagender said the Congress party's Six Guarantees in Telangana state and 'Pachees Guarantee' at the national level would empower all sections and urged voters to to elect him with a big majority on May 13.



