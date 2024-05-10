Sunitha, Etala Non-locals, Don't Care About Malkajgiri: Ragidi

Hyderabad: BRS Malkajgiri candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy on Thursday asked people not to get cheated by the promises being made by the Congress and BJP, adding that neither of his rivals, Suneetha Mahender Reddy of Congress nor Etela Rajendar, were local candidates.

“Suneetha Mahender Reddy does not even have her vote here, while Rajendar lives in Huzurnagar (Assembly) segment. Never in the past have they attempted to find out what people need, let alone doing anything for Malkajgiri. I live in Uppal in the constituency and for more than two decades have served the people. I supported the education of thousands of students and medical care for thousands of poor through my trust,” he said.

Laxma Reddy was speaking a meeting of BRS youth leaders in Malkajgiri, where BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, Medchal MLA and former minister Ch Malla Reddy, and Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy addressed the gathering and called on the party’s young workers to strive for BRS’ win in the Lok Sabha elections.

Laxma Reddy said during the BRS rule, the city did not have drinking water or power supply problems, but there was no guarantee for neither under the Congress government.