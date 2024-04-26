Sunil Rebuts Pawan Kalyan’s Charge

Kakinada: YSRC Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Chalamalasetty Sunil has strongly rebutted Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s remark that Sunil is not suitable for politics.

Incidentally, Sunil filed his nomination papers on Thursday before the district returning officer J. Nivas, along with Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy, Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu and others.

Speaking to media later, the YSRC candidate agreed with Pawan Kalyan’s statement that friendship and politics are separate. He maintained that he had contested from the same Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency three times representing different parties. He has now filed his papers for the fourth time.

Sunil retorted that he has not changed his constituencies like Pawan Kalyan has done.

He said during the election time, Pawan Kalyan had promised people that he would be with the people of Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka constituencies even after his defeat. But he has now changed his constituency to Pithapuram.

The YSRC candidate said Pawan Kalyan is not a stable person. He wondered what good the JS chief will do for the people of Pithapuram.