Sunetra Pawar Seeks Uddhav Support For Bypoll

Mumbai: NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has reached out to Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, seeking his party’s support for her candidature in the Baramati Assembly bypoll scheduled for April 23. Mr. Thackeray has said he will consult his party before taking a decision, sources said.

The outreach comes amid indications that the Congress will field its own candidate even if its alliance partners — NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) — decide to support Ms Pawar, setting the stage for a multi-cornered contest. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed for an unopposed bypoll, saying all parties should “show a large-hearted approach”.

The Baramati seat fell vacant following the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. The Election Commission of India has also scheduled a bypoll the same day for the Rahuri Assembly seat in Ahilyanagar district, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile. Counting for both seats will be held on May 4. Sunetra Pawar will file her nomination on Monday.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said the party’s high command had approved contesting both bypolls. Reiterating the stand on Saturday, he said the Congress must fight the elections as “the BJP has been trying to destroy democracy”, adding that there was “no tradition of unopposed bypolls”.

Citing precedent, Mr. Fadnavis recalled that the BJP did not field a candidate in 2015 when Suman Patil, wife of late NCP leader and former home minister R. R. Patil, was elected unopposed from Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal after her husband’s demise.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Jay Pawar, younger son of Sunetra and the late Ajit Pawar, said Sharad Pawar also wanted an uncontested bypoll in Baramati. “Our party seniors have contacted Congress leaders. If needed, we will also speak to them. But if there is no consensus, we are ready to fight,” he said.