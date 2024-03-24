Sunday Night Marked by Holi Eve Ritual ‘Holika Dahan’





Hyderabad: It was Holika Dahan, symbolising the triumph of good over evil, across the city on Sunday on the eve of Holi.



In many colonies and streets of Hyderabad, youngsters in particular, burnt Holika effigies after gathering dried branches of trees and broken wooden furniture pieces.



Incidentally, the burning involves some traditional dos and don'ts followed by lighting, which is known as ‘dahan’. However, there was confusion among communities over burning effigies on Sunday evening.



Laxmi Narayan Rathi, president of Maheshwari Samaj, said, “Holika, a demon, had a boon that made her immune to fire. When she wanted to burn Prahalada, a devotee of Narayana, Lord Vishnu withdraws the boon bestowed on her because of which she was burnt and Prahalada was saved. Commemorating this, we burn the effigy of Holika each year.”



