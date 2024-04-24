Summer Vacation Begins for Schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the commencement of summer holidays for schools from Wednesday, several students packed their bags in their cupboards and enjoyed with their friends and family members, playing indoor games.



The School Education department has announced summer holidays for all the government schools from April 24 and the schools would reopen on June 12.

Keeping in view of scorching heat, the family members did not allow children to venture out and rather asked them to stay at home playing indoor games. Since the State government declared holidays, most families planned to go on vacation to visit hill stations to enjoy the cool climate.

A few more families planned to visit popular religious places especially Tirupati in two Telugu States, while others are busy in taking part in wedding arrangements of their relatives. Some parents prepared their itinerary in such a manner that their travel schedule should not disturb summer camps of their children.