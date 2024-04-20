Summer Bible School at Hyderabad Methodist Church

Hyderabad: A Bible school for children during the summer vacations, started around 1877 at the Methodist Church on Chapel Road, will be organised for the current year from Monday till May 3.

With the theme ‘You+God = Overcomer,’ classes will be held from 7.30 am to 10.30 am, for which around 700 students have registered.

Vacation Bible School director John Wycliffe the classes would cover one theme every day. There would be fun sessions, breakfast would be served and work books and activity books distributed.

David Obed, an intermediate student, who has been attending the classes as a toddler, said: “It gives me a great opportunity of learn, and loads of new friends.” Shyama Dawson, who has been taking classes for 25 years, said the classes strengthened student-teacher relationships.”