Sule Seeks Security for Rohit Pawar

Mumbai:In a new twist to the Ajit Pawar’s plane crash case, the NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has demanded higher security to her nephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar saying she was concerned about his safety. Rohit Pawar has raised doubts of sabotage in the air crash and has been raising questions over the probe in the plane crash.

“We all are seeing that Rohit (Pawar) is raising so many questions (on Ajit Pawar’s plane crash), and that too are being raised with some factual arguments. And after raising questions, we are seeing reactions in the media and on social media, also about the security concerns of Rohit Pawar. Even I am concerned about his security, so I appeal to the Chief Minister that Rohit Pawar’s security be reviewed and enhanced in these circumstances,” Sule said in Pune.



Emphasising that questioning the system is a constitutional right of every Indian citizen, Sule said Rohit Pawar was articulating the doubts and concerns in the minds of the people before the authorities.



“It is extremely important that he is provided adequate security and the full responsibility to ensure his safety must be taken by the state government,” she added.



Rohit Pawar, a two-term MLA, held two press conferences recently and claimed there was reason to suspect sabotage in the air crash. He has demanded that Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu step down from his post until the probe into the plane crash is completed. The legislator has also claimed that the Delhi-based VSR Ventures Private Ltd which operated the ill-fated Learjet 45XR aircraft carrying his uncle, was being protected.



Jay Pawar, the younger son of late Ajit Pawar, has also stated that aircraft black boxes cannot get burnt as claimed recently by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and demanded a ban on the VSR company.



Jay Pawar’s post came a day after his mother and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Ajit Pawar-led NCP leaders met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded a CBI probe into the plane crash on Wednesday.



Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district.

