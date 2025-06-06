Sule Says No Discussion On Reconciliation With Ajit

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday asserted that her party will remain in the INDIA bloc. Ruling out reconciliation with cousin Aji Pawar, Ms. Sule said there has been no discussion on reuniting the two NCP factions.

Ms. Sule, who returned to India after her four-nation visit as the head of a multi-party delegation set up by the Union government after the ‘Operation Sindoor’, said she had already assured Congress leaders that NCP (SP) will remain in the INDIA bloc.

Last month, Sharad Pawar had indicated the possibility of rapprochement and said that the final call will be taken by Ms Sule. While the Lok Sabha MP was abroad, her father and cousin had at least four meetings on different occasions, which also led to a strong buzz about the reconciliation between the uncle and nephew.

However, Ms Sule dismissed the speculations. “There has been no discussion or proposal (on the two rival factions coming together). There is no storm in a teacup. I have told Congress leaders that I would attend the INDIA bloc meeting after I return. You will see us in the I.N.D.I.A. alliance meeting when it is convened,” she said.

Interestingly, the NCP (SP) has not signed a joint letter given by 16 opposition parties to the government demanding a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack. Ms. Sule said she could not sign the letter as she was on a tour representing India as part of a multi-party delegation that visited Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Qatar.

Reiterating her party’s stand that there was no need for debate as ‘Operation Sindoor’ was still underway, Ms Sule said, “When Parliament’s monsoon session begins, we will be asking questions to the government on the Pahalgham attack and Operation Sindoor.”

In another indication that the two NCP factions are nowhere close to reconciliation, both the factions have planned separate events on the occasion of the party’s 26th foundation day on June 10. Sharad Pawar is expected to address his faction leaders in the morning, while Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will address a public meeting in Pune.