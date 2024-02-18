Sule Prepared for 'Ideological Battle', Says Anyone Can Contest Against Her

Mumbai: NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule on Sunday said that her likely contest against Ajit Pawar’s wife in Baramati Lok Sabha seat should not be seen as a family feud. Ms. Sule said she is fighting an ideological battle against the BJP and anybody can contest the election in democracy.

There is a strong buzz in Maharashtra politics that Ajit’s wife Sunetra Pawar will be fielded as the NDA candidate in Baramati against Ms. Sule. In fact, posters declaring Ms. Pawar as the future MP of Baramati have come up in the town which has been a stronghold of the Pawar family.

When asked about the reports that Ms. Pawar will be her main opponent in the Lok Sabha election, Ms. Sule said it is an ideological battle and her sister-in- law should not be dragged into it. She also said that she never mixes her work with relationships.

“I have my professional life and ideology. This is not my personal battle but an ideological battle. My fight is against BJP and its wrong policies," said Ms Sule.

Ms Sule also said that anyone can contest elections from any place in a democracy. “I had said yesterday (Saturday) that if they have a strong candidate, then I am ready to debate with that person. They can decide the topic, time, and place. I’m ready,” she said.

Taking a dig at Ajit Pawar, Ms Sule said that there has to be a discussion in the democracy to resolve the issues of the society. Parliament is the biggest temple in the country. "We are elected to discuss the issues in the Parliament. Without holding a discussion, the issues cannot be resolved. It is not a dictatorship," she said.

Ajit Pawar on Friday took a jibe at Ms Sule saying that work cannot be done by giving speeches without putting in hard work in one’s own constituency. Ajit had also said that he did not roam around taking selfies. It was an obvious reference to Ms. Sule’s selfies on social media.

Ms Sule, who is Lok Sabha member from Baramati constituency, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting the selfie points in the country. "Mr. Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. We are respecting his ideas (of taking selfies)," she sarcastically said.