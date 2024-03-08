Sudha Murty thanks Modi on being nominated to RS

Sudha Murty, philanthropist and author, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. She was nominated to the RS by President Droupadi Murmu. She said she was grateful for the opportunity to serve the nation.

Sudha Murty’s response came following Modi’s tweet hailing her for her contribution to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education. He also said that her nomination to the RS is a powerful testament to ‘Nari Shakti’

The announcement about Sudha Murty’s nomination to the RS on the International Women’s Day has taken the BJP-led NDA government’s credibility a notch higher with regard to women empowerment, asserting that the elected representatives not just make claims about their commitment but walk the talk.

Murty is wife of co-founder of Infosys NR Narayana Murty. She was also awarded Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.