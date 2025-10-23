Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scam: Odisha Government Orders CBI Probe

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to hand over the investigation into the alleged Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday evening.

The recruitment drive, conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) for 933 Sub-Inspector posts, had drawn more than 1.53 lakh applicants. The examinations, originally scheduled for October 5, 2025, were postponed following a major bust of the alleged racket.

Initial investigations by the Crime Branch-CID of the Odisha Police revealed the involvement of organised middlemen and aspirants who travelled across state borders to secure unfair advantages, including access to leaked examination material. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted three buses carrying 114 candidates and agents heading to “special coaching” centres on September 30.

The state government’s decision to entrust the matter to the CBI follows preliminary findings that indicated an inter-state network with links to Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. So far, 123 persons — including aspirants, brokers, and intermediaries — have been arrested.

In a parallel move aimed at long‐term reform, the Odisha government is reportedly considering the formation of a permanent recruitment commission for police and other uniformed personnel to prevent such incidents in the future.

The opposition has criticised the handling of the recruitment process and demanded a judicial inquiry alongside the CBI probe.

For many aspirants, the scandal has triggered uncertainty. With the exams shelved indefinitely, their hopes of securing the coveted job remain on hold until the investigation concludes.

“The CM’s decision to hand over the SI recruitment scam to the CBI signals our government’s determination to ensure accountability and restore faith in the recruitment system,” said BJP leader Anil Biswal.