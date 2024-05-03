Indian students display affection for RCB on Graduation day in USA

Despite winning a single trophy, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has won millions of hearts with their efforts in the tournament.

RCB has a fan base of 13.8 million on Instagram and is the second most followed handle of any IPL team only next to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Fans across the globe, often express their love for the franchise and its star player, Virat Kohli, in unique ways.One such recent instance took the internet by a storm.

A Fan-girl and a fan-boy had demonstrated their affection for the team during their graduation ceremony in the USA.The students while receiving their transcripts showed their support by displaying the flag and jersey of RCB.