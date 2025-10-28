J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha's Grandson Dies By Suicide

Kanpur (PTI): In a shocking incident, a Class 11 student hanged himself at his residence here on Tuesday and left behind a note stating that some people in his dreams told him to either kill his family or himself, police said. The incident took place in the Kohna police station area when the student, Aarav Raj Mishra (16), was alone at home, they said.

The deceased is a distant relative of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

According to the boy's family, he had been having recurring nightmares for months and was disturbed due to them.

Aarav's parents had gone to Bhagalpur for Chhath Puja and his sister had gone out of the house when Aarav hanged himself. The teen's body was discovered by his sister, police said.

They said the boy left behind a note in his mobile phone which read, "I see three-four people in my dreams. They tell me to kill my family and if I don't, I should kill myself."

Station House Officer, Kohna, Vinay Tiwari, said the boy's mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination and his family is being questioned to ascertain the sequence of events.

His family told police that Aarav had been complaining about having "disturbing dreams for several months".

On Diwali, he confided in his sister about seeing strange faces in his dreams which asked him to harm his family or himself, police said.

Aarav's teachers described him as a bright student who scored 93 per cent in Class 10 and was a state-level swimmer. They said he showed no signs of distress.