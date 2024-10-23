Student groups clash in Jamia Millia Islamia during Diwali celebrations

New Delhi: A scuffle broke out between two groups of students during Diwali celebrations at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday evening, prompting police to be deployed outside the campus as a precautionary measure.





According to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Southeast, the incident occurred around 7:30-8:00 PM near Gate 7. A group of students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was putting up diyas and creating rangolis for Diwali when another group became displeased and damaged their decorations, leading to a physical confrontation. Both sides engaged in sloganeering, and police were dispatched to maintain peace, remaining on-site throughout the night. Students were ordered to disperse, and the crowd had left by 9 PM.

A police officer noted that no formal complaints have been lodged regarding the incident. The Diwali event had been organized by Rashtriya Kala Manch (RKM), a wing of the RSS-supported ABVP, which plans to hold a "deep mahotsav" celebration again on Wednesday evening.

Calls to Jamia Millia Islamia University's officiating Vice Chancellor, Mohammad Shakeel, went unanswered. Reports indicate that tensions arose after one group disrupted the celebrations of another, but the situation was brought under control by university security personnel.

Purported videos circulating on social media show students chanting communal slogans on campus. Following reports of unrest, police increased their presence outside the university gates and around the campus.

Despite the incident, students are determined to continue with their deep mahotsav celebration. ABVP national media convener Ashutosh Singh stated, “Educational institutes should be open to celebrating all festivals. If an Iftar party can be organized on campus, Diwali celebrations should also be allowed.” He mentioned that they had received permission from the proctor's office for the event.

Singh claimed that while some Muslim students were celebrating alongside them, radical elements disrupted the festivities and assaulted them. He criticised the university for not taking preventive measures given the sensitive nature of the situation and stated that the ABVP plans to file a police complaint regarding the violence.







