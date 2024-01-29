Student Dies in Car Crash in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:Twenty-year-old Kalyan Reddy died when his speeding car crashed into a utility pole on Borampet road, Dundigal police said on Sunday. Four other occupants of the car — Janakiram, Chandu, Dhanush and Shiva Sai — sustained injuries in the accident which occurred at midnight. Police said.

Kalyan Reddy, a resident of Kompally, was a third-year BTech student. They had gone to Bachupally for dinner and the accident occurred when they were returning home. The car was being driven at high speed and Kalyan Reddy was not wearing a seat belt, said Dundigal sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar.

In another incident under the Dundigal police limits, Malli Krishna, a 28-year old private company employee, died when a lorry hit his two-wheeler on Sunday afternoon. Krishna was heading to Gandimaisamma when the accident occurred. The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

