AP student dies after getting stuck in frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan
Hyderabad: A 20-year-old medical student from Andhra Pradesh dies after getting stuck in a frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan.
Going into details, the man identified as Dasari Chandu was pursuing MBBS second year in Kargyzstan, while his father Dasari Bheema Raju runs a sweet shop in AP's Anakapalle district.
Dasari Chandu on Sunday went to a waterfall along with his friends, where he got stuck and died.
The parents of the deceased have reached out to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, to bring back the dead body to AP.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
