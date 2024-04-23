Top
Home » Nation

AP student dies after getting stuck in frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan

Nation
DC Correspondent
23 April 2024 7:31 AM GMT
AP student dies after getting stuck in frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan
x
Dasari Chandu (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old medical student from Andhra Pradesh dies after getting stuck in a frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan.

Going into details, the man identified as Dasari Chandu was pursuing MBBS second year in Kargyzstan, while his father Dasari Bheema Raju runs a sweet shop in AP's Anakapalle district.
Dasari Chandu on Sunday went to a waterfall along with his friends, where he got stuck and died.
The parents of the deceased have reached out to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, to bring back the dead body to AP.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh MBBS Kargyzstan 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X