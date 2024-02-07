Striving to Make Hyderabad the AI Tech HQ: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and industries D. Sridhar Babu said that Hyderabad is the most suitable destination for setting up industries. In order to facilitate this, the state government will shortly be coming up with a simplified policy for investments.

The minister was addressing the Teleperformance Impressive Experience Summit here on Wednesday.He said that in the 1990s, when P.V. Narsimha Rao was the prime minister, the IT industry was seeded in Hyderabad.The minister said that Daniel Julian, founder of Teleperformance Group, and its CEO Anish Mukar have been urged to look towards India and choose Hyderabad for setting up an industry. Hyderabad offers many advantages like a favourable environment, human resources and abundant infrastructure facilities, Sridhar Babu said.He said, "There are 165 engineering colleges in the state. We are planning to establish skill universities soon. They will provide skilled manpower on the lines of the ISB. The Tata and Mahindra groups have come forward to establish skill universities here."It was a notable development that today one can find a software engineer in each family living in villages of the state, he added.The minister said that there was no risk of earthquakes and other natural disasters striking Hyderabad.Sridhar Babu stated that a global summit on artificial intelligence (AI) is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in June, which will draw the best of global AI companies.“We are striving to make Hyderabad the headquarters of AI technology”, the minister added."We are holding the budget session from Thursday. We are making fresh IT, industry and infrastructure policies," he stated.