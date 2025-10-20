 Top
Strict Action Initiated Against Those Circulating Fake Videos Against Railways: Vaishnaw

20 Oct 2025 12:22 AM IST

Vaishnaw conducted a surprise inspection of Anand Vihar station to ensure passenger safety and convenience during the festive season: Reports

Strict Action Initiated Against Those Circulating Fake Videos Against Railways: Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw — DC File

NEW DELHI: Strict action has been initiated against those people who circulate fake videos targeting railways on social media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday after reviewing crowd management measures at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi.

While speaking to mediapersons, he also appealed to people not to circulate fake videos as this creates confusion among passengers.

Vaishnaw conducted a surprise inspection of Anand Vihar station to ensure passenger safety and convenience during the festive season.


