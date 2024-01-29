Strayed Tiger Returning Home Habitat at Papikonda National Park

Vijayawada: An adult tiger, whose pug marks were found a few days ago in the farm fields at Yerrayagudem village of Buttayagudem mandal in Eluru district, is found to be returning home at the VR Puram-Chintur-Papikonda National Park.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) Shantipriya Pande said the tiger’s natural habitat is VR Puram-Chintur-Papikonda National Park and it strayed into the agency areas of Eluru district and it is now returning to its home habitat.As the tiger has been moving in the Kannapuram forest area of Kopalli forest beat in the last few days, forest authorities have set up camera traps to track its movement. The cameras suggested that the carnivorous is moving back to its habitation at Indravati-Papikonda National Park. It has covered 20 km so far in its return journey.The pug marks made people at Pullalapadu village of Nallajarla mandal panicky. The villagers said they were nervous to move out, especially at night. Students hesitate to attend educational institutions fearing trouble when they return home in the evening .A few days ago, the tiger killed an ox in the Kannapuram forest area.The forest authorities are preparing to set up cages and getting experts equipped with tranquilisers to trap the tiger, if required. If the tiger attacks the human beings, the officials said they have to trap the animal by setting up cages. So far, there are no reports of any attack on human beings. But they are keeping the cages and experts in stand-by mode.“We are keeping track of the tiger as it starts returning to its habitation. We are also bringing awareness among local villagers against moving alone in areas where the tiger is suspected to be moving to avoid any risk of its attack,” said Eluru DFO Ravindra Dhama.Meanwhile, AP chief wildlife warden A.K. Naik inspected the site where the pug marks were found and confirmed it to be of a tiger.