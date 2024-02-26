Top
Home » Nation

Stray Dog Attacks 3 Kids in Kalvacherla Village of Peddapalli District

Nation
DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 7:35 PM GMT
According to authorities, four to five street dogs attacked Rishi, 4, on Tuesday night while he was playing with his three friends near his home in Chaitanyapuris Maruthi Nagar Colony. Rishi was chased by the stray dogs, who bit him on the back and right leg. while his friends managed to escape. (Representational Images)
x
Kalvacherla villagers said a stray dog had wandered into the village and attacked a three old boy in Krishna Nagar followed by a four-year-old in Patabasti. In both cases, villagers came to the rescue of the children by driving away the dog. (Representational Image)

Karimnagar: A stray dog has caused panic among people of Kalvacherla in Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district on Sunday by attacking three kids of the village.

Kalvacherla villagers said a stray dog had wandered into the village and attacked a three old boy in Krishna Nagar followed by a four-year-old in Patabasti. In both cases, villagers came to the rescue of the children by driving away the dog.

The canine then entered a house in Sivalayam street and attacked a five-year-old girl. All the three children suffered dog bites.

Their parents shifted them to a private hospital at Godavarikhani, whose doctors suggested that the parents take them to Karimnagar.

Parents of the kids then shifted them to a private hospital in Karimnagar, the villagers said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Peddapalli Stray dog attack stray dog incidents telangana Telangana news Telangana news today 
India Southern States Telangana Karimnagar 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X