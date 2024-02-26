Stray Dog Attacks 3 Kids in Kalvacherla Village of Peddapalli District

Karimnagar: A stray dog has caused panic among people of Kalvacherla in Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district on Sunday by attacking three kids of the village.

Kalvacherla villagers said a stray dog had wandered into the village and attacked a three old boy in Krishna Nagar followed by a four-year-old in Patabasti. In both cases, villagers came to the rescue of the children by driving away the dog.

The canine then entered a house in Sivalayam street and attacked a five-year-old girl. All the three children suffered dog bites.

Their parents shifted them to a private hospital at Godavarikhani, whose doctors suggested that the parents take them to Karimnagar.

Parents of the kids then shifted them to a private hospital in Karimnagar, the villagers said.