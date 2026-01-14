Stray Dog Attack Claims Life of 10-Year-Old Girl in Bagalkot

Bagalkot: A 10-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a stray dog attack in Bagalkot last month succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Alaina. The incident occurred on December 27 at Sector No 15 in Navanagar, where the child sustained serious facial injuries, including to her eyes and nose, in a stray dog attack. She was immediately shifted to the Bagalkot District Hospital.