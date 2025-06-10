Strawberry Moon 2025 Date and Time to Watch

The Strawberry Moon, the traditional name for June’s full moon, is set to deliver a rare visual treat this year, thanks to a celestial alignment that occurs only once every 18.6 years. Derived from Native American traditions, the term "Strawberry Moon" refers to the time of year when wild strawberries are ready for harvest. While the moon doesn’t actually appear pink or red, this year’s full moon may resemble its fruity namesake more than usual.

The moon will officially reach its full phase at 1:15 p.m. IST on June 11, but for observers in India, the most striking views will be around 7 p.m. on June 10, shortly after sunset, when it rises low in the southeastern sky.

What makes this year’s Strawberry Moon special is the low trajectory of the moon across the sky, part of an 18.6-year lunar cycle. Astronomer John Jardine Goss of EarthSky explains that the moon’s orbit is gradually shifted due to the gravitational pull of the sun, causing this rare alignment.

In June 2025, this results in the moon appearing unusually low on the horizon, especially at moonrise. Its light will pass through more of Earth's atmosphere, scattering blue wavelengths and enhancing red and orange tones—giving it a golden or amber hue, especially near the horizon.

This full moon also marks the final one of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. To fully enjoy the sight, viewers should find an open, unobstructed spot facing the eastern horizon—such as a field or rooftop, ideally away from city lights. While the moon will be visible across India, visibility will depend on local weather.

Such a low-hanging full moon won’t occur again until 2043, making this a rare opportunity for skywatchers.

The article is authored by Rishima Mosali, an intern from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts, Pune