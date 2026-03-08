Stormy Session Ahead in LS As Oppn Demands Axing Birla

New Delhi: The second half of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to start on a stormy note on Monday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up the Opposition-sponsored resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. Besides, the Opposition will also likely raise the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the outcome of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal to corner the government as the session resumes.

The no-confidence resolution against Birla was given by several Opposition leaders who alleged that he had acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner in the House. The Opposition accused the Speaker of making certain false claims against the Congress members when he spoke of some "unexpected action" in the Lok Sabha before the recess and had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address.

Birla had recused himself from the proceedings of the House from the date of the submission of the no-confidence resolution against him, with the Lok Sabha secretariat saying the Speaker will return only after the disposal of the agenda.

On Saturday, Modi backed Birla, saying he has taken all parliamentarians along and is committed to the principles of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy.

The US-Israel strikes on Iran and resultant tensions in West Asia that have led to disruption in crude oil supplies and escalation in prices are also likely to come up during the session. The Opposition is expected to question the government's policy on the matter.

TMC MPs are set to raise the SIR matter in the House, while the BJP may rake up the issue of President Droupadi Murmu's "protocol breach" during her visit to West Bengal on Saturday.

The government is also expected to pilot the Electricity Amendment Bill in the remainder of the Budget Session, besides taking up other pending legislative business from the first half of the session.

According to the agenda paper for Monday, the resolution against the Speaker is the only item listed in the Lok Sabha business of the day.

Both the ruling BJP and the principal Opposition party, the Congress, have issued a whip to their respective Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House when the issue comes up for consideration.

The Congress has called for a debate on the notice given by 118 Opposition MPs. The Trinamul Congress has also said that it will support the resolution against Birla. The numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the government, which will ensure that the resolution is defeated.

The Lok Sabha may not take up the Question Hour between 11 am and noon on Monday, as it may get adjourned to pay respect to sitting member from Shillong Ricky Syngkon, who passed away on February 19.

Three Lok Sabha Speakers — G.V. Mavlankar (1954), Hukam Singh (1966) and Balram Jakhar (1987) — had faced no-confidence motions in the past, which were negated.