Stop Tree Felling at Manikonda: HC

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sujoy Paul on Wednesday directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Head of Forest Force (HoFF) and other authorities, not to cut remaining trees at Manikonda Cricket Ground without leave of the court. The panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sujoy Paul is dealing with a PIL pertaining to cutting 40 fully grown trees around the Manikonda Cricket Ground which were translocated in 2017 from Kukatpally to make way for the flyover between JNTU and Kukatpally Housing Board area. A PIL was filed by the VATA Foundation, an NGO that helps in the translocation of trees, questioning the action of the Commissioner of Manikonda Municipality, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration of Manikonda Municipality, and the Vice Chairperson of Manikonda Municipality for cutting 40 translocated trees without due permissions. It was contended by the respondent authorities that a 100 trees were required to be cut down out which 70 trees were translocated and only 40 trees were cut down. A report was submitted for the same which was given due authorisation with the signature of the officer. In view of the same, the court directed the respondent authorities not to chop the remaining trees without the leave of the High Court and ordered notice to the respondent authorities.

Police directed to consider permission for book release function

Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed Medchal district collector to consider the representation made by Ankam Shankar seeking permission to conduct a meeting on March 31, for the unveiling of a book titled ‘Matham Maravalena Oka Alochana’. The judge was dealing with a writ plea challenging the rejection of permission to conduct a meeting. It is the case of the petitioner that such rejection was without assigning any reason and is illegal. Earlier, the court had directed the government pleader to obtain written instruction from the concerned officials. Today, the judge after perusing the instruction directed the petitioner to move an appropriate application before the district collector and made it clear that if an application is made the same shall be decided in accordance with law.

Maruti Suzuki challenges packaging status in HC

Justice S Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection to Maruti Suzuki India in an order passed by the Controller of Legal Metrology. A writ plea was filed by Maruti Suzuki challenging an order passed by the Controller of Legal Metrology contending that a notice was issued to them that wholesale packages must be treated like retail package and the labelling must differ. Counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner contended that the notice further stated that a penalty would be imposed if the labelling is not changed from wholesale package to retail package. He further contended that a distributor functions as an intermediary and no penalty can be imposed on Suzuki as per the Legal Metrology Rules regarding declaration to be made on every package. The judge directed an interim stay on the notice issued to Suzuki and adjourned the matter to April 11.

Preschool too would require a trade licence: HC

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted a week’s time to M/s Inky Palms Daycare and Early Child Learning Centre to obtain a trade licence to operate in the locality of NAJIER S4 Properties at Gachibowli, Hyderabad. It is the case of the petitioner, M/s. Inky Palms Daycare and Early Child Learning Centre, that the said day care preschool is located at a villa and that the GHMC issued two notices to vacate the day care from the premises as it did not have a trade licence to function as a day care preschool. It was the contention of the petitioner that an explanation for the notice was already submitted which was not considered. The petitioner contended that the school does not require a trade licence as it operates for kids below the age of six years and the same cannot be considered as trade to obtain a trade licence. On the other hand, it is the contention of the GHMC that the said school cannot operate without a trade license and the preschool in their reply sought time to vacate the premises. The court after hearing both the parties permitted the petitioner preschool to approach GHMC for obtaining trade licence. The judge however made it clear that if the petitioner fails to comply with the same the corporation can take necessary action.